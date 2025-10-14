Home / Industry / News / Shipping ministry receives ₹10 trn investment commitments: Secy Vijay Kumar

Shipping ministry receives ₹10 trn investment commitments: Secy Vijay Kumar

The investment interests are meant for various locations within the country and have been received from both international and domestic private and public sector companies

shipping, trade
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) has received ₹10 lakh crore investment commitments from companies to set up projects across the country to boost the maritime sector, Secretary Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.
 
The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the investments will be signed during the ministry's flagship event, India Maritime Week 2025, in Mumbai later this month.
 
Kumar said the ministry has received investment interests worth ₹3 lakh crore for shipbuilding and shipping clusters, ₹2 lakh crore for sustainability in the maritime sector, ₹2 lakh crore for port modernisation, over ₹1 lakh crore for portland industrialisation, ₹1 lakh crore for knowledge sharing, and ₹1 lakh crore for trade & business.
 
The investment interests are meant for various locations in the country and have been received from both international and domestic private and public sector companies.
 
Briefing the media about the event, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the country is targeting global leadership in the maritime sector by 2047, with planned investments worth ₹80 lakh crore, creation of 1.5 crore jobs, and a strong push for green shipping as part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision.
 
India currently accounts for just 0.06 per cent of the global shipbuilding market and controls only 5 per cent of its own maritime tonnage. Of the planned ₹80 lakh crore investment, around ₹54 lakh crore is expected to be spent on development of indigenous shipbuilding and shipping capabilities.
 
“The maritime sector of India is also aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, and by 2047, we aim to witness large-scale investments, world-class infrastructure, and enhanced global competitiveness across our blue economy. This opens vast avenues for international collaboration, including a 1 trillion US dollars maritime investment roadmap," Sonowal added.
 
India Maritime Week 2025 is likely to host over 100,000 delegates and 500 exhibitors from 100 countries, including ministerial delegations from Singapore, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, and Denmark. Participants include the International Maritime Organization, UNESCAP, key Indian states, and major industry players like Adani Ports, Cochin Shipyard, and Paradip Port Authority.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

Buyer confidence rebounds in India's housing market: Magicbricks report

Premium

Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

FHRAI urges FM Sitharaman to restore ITC, delink F&B GST from room tariffs

Topics :Ports WaterwayShipping industry

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story