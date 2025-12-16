SIM-binding diktat by DoT: Tech firms warn of disruptions for consumers

App-based communication services providers and Indian telcos are at loggerheads over the SIM-binding directions issued by the department of telecommunications, which are to be complied with by the end of February 2026.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), representing more than 750 digital services players operating in the country, has asked the communications ministry to withdraw directions issued to bind SIMs with the device, on grounds that implementation would lead to disruption for millions of individual and business users.

In a letter to the ministry sent last week, seen by Business Standard, the industry body has suggested that a technical working group with all stakeholders be created to evaluate the technical feasibility of the mandate, besides the cost, user impact and potential alternatives.

The directions issued by the department of telecommunications (DoT) on November 28 mandated app-based communication services such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to ensure continuous SIM-binding for platforms that provide app-based communication services in India and use mobile numbers for identification or service delivery. The directions also mandated compulsory six-hourly logouts for web and desktop versions of these applications. The DoT has also asked the apps to bar users without active SIM cards from accessing their services. IAMAI said in the letter that mandatory logouts will adversely impact many business owners and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that rely on web-based messaging applications throughout the workday to coordinate with customers, suppliers and internal teams. In case of dual-SIM or eSIM devices, it does not specify which app is using which SIM, and continuous SIM verification may trigger false lockouts. “We also note that the term app-based communication services—which is central to the applicability of the directions—has not been defined in the Telecom Act, the TCS Rules, or the directions themselves,” it added.