Home / Industry / News / India's digital-only viewership hits 313 mn in 2025, led by rural users

India's digital-only viewership hits 313 mn in 2025, led by rural users

In contrast, linear TV is estimated to have seen a marginal drop in viewership to 689 million in Q3CY25, compared with 705 million in Q1CY25

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT
premium
The report further stated that the number of viewers who are watching content on both linear TV and CTV rose by 17 per cent to 116 million in the July-September quarter compared with Q1CY25.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
With three in four digital-only users living in rural regions, India’s overall digital-only viewership has reached 313 million in the third quarter of CY2025, according to the Kantar Media Compass report.
 
Similarly, connected TV (CTV) saw a 49 per cent rise in viewership coming from rural India. The report, based on a sample size of 87,000 consumers for Q3CY25, considers digital-only viewers as those who access the internet but do not watch linear TV. The overall digital-only viewership represents 26 per cent of the country’s population over the age of 15.
 
“The sharp rise of digital-only audiences, now 313 million Indians, signals a decisive shift in how content is being consumed across the country,” said Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, South Asia, Kantar, in a statement. “With strong growth coming from rural and younger segments, brands must rethink how they build reach and relevance. As media behaviour becomes increasingly multi-screen, Media Compass provides timely intelligence required to plan with precision, in line with shifting audience behaviour.”
 
In contrast, linear TV is estimated to have seen a marginal drop in viewership to 689 million in Q3CY25, compared with 705 million in Q1CY25. The report further stated that the number of viewers who are watching content on both linear TV and CTV rose by 17 per cent to 116 million in the July-September quarter compared with Q1CY25.
 
“Digital is rapidly bridging the reach gap in historically media dark geographies and cohorts of the country, making it essential for brands to build flexible plans that seamlessly balance linear and digital investments in line with campaign objectives and target audiences,” the report noted.
 
Additionally, with 43 per cent of Indians browsing online shopping platforms for discovery, research, and deal-hunting, the digital medium has become crucial for retail platforms.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre proposes removing 50% cap on coal sales from captive mines

Crude drops below $60 as Russia-Ukraine peace hopes weigh on prices

Premium

CCI recovered 46% of ₹2,888 cr penalty in last 3 years: Annual report

IIT Madras study: PEM electrolysers can cut power use in green hydrogen

Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100%

Topics :Industry NewsTelevisionTV viewership

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story