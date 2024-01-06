'Textiles, pharma powered industrial revolution in Gujarat in past 20 yrs'

A land of vibrant cultural heritage and traditions, Gujarat has undergone industrial evolution in the last two decades riding on the success of key sectors like textile, pharmaceuticals, diamond and fisheries, officials have said.

Gujarat has become a global powerhouse in the textile, apparel and garment sectors by contributing over 60 per cent of India's denim fabric, spurred by the state's textile policy launched in 2012. Since then, the size of its textile exports has grown 2.3 times, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The growth in textile manufacturing has positioned Gujarat as a driving force in the country's economic growth, officials said ahead of the state's big-ticket Gujarat Vibrant Global Summit, which will be held next week.

To take advantage of our future, we will have to invest in the local supply chain. This is the way to build a developed India, and this is the way to fulfil the dream of a developed India to fulfil the dream of a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at an event last year.

With a coastline of 1,600 km, Gujarat is also a powerhouse in the fisheries sector, contributing 17 per cent to India's total fish exports. In 2020-21, the state's fish production touched 8.74 lakh tonnes, officials said.

From fishing operations to processing, the sector also plays a crucial role in generating employment, said industry insiders and government officials.

The central and the state governments have come up with a new gas machine for small fishermen which is benefiting them in many ways, said Jitu Kahada, leader of the fishermen community in the state.

Gujarat's pharmaceutical industry is another big driver of the state's economy, officials said.

As per official figures, Gujarat accounts for 53 per cent of India's medical devices manufacturing and 78 per cent of the country's cardiac stents manufacturing. The sector also employs nearly 50,000 workers in over 4,000 manufacturing units.

Gujarat makes a contribution of 30 per cent in the country's pharma sector. In pharma exports, Gujarat's share is 28 per cent. With a robust industrial infrastructure, Gujarat's chemical and petrochemical sector has witnessed remarkable growth, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at an industry event.

As a result of proactive government policies, the state contributes to around 75 per cent of the country's total dye and intermediates manufacturing, officials said.

I believe that the support and the direction Gujarat has given us through the journey of the growth from a small-scale industry, all the major industries here, started off as small-scale industries, and today we have reached global heights and global scales, said Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL Limited, which provides sustainable agricultural solutions and services.

The world's largest diamond trading hub, the Surat Diamond Bourse, inaugurated recently by PM Modi, symbolises Gujarat's dominance in the global gems and jewellery market, officials said.

Surat's diamond has provided employment to 8 lakh people since the beginning, now Surat diamond bourse is also providing employment to another 1.5 lakh people. I would like to congratulate all my friends in the diamond trading business who have worked day and night to give a boost to this industry, Modi said in Surat recently.

The state's thriving dairy sector is now worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, with daily remuneration of Rs 200 crore to 36 lakh milk producers through the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), home to the globally recognised Amul brand, according to a government release.

Amul's procurement for Gujarat was 30 lakh (litres). Today, after 27 years, there has been a nine-fold increase in procurement, which is 270 lakh. The milk production in the country has tripled and gone up by nine times for the farmers in Gujarat. About Rs 160 crore goes into the rural economy of Gujarat every day, said R S Sodhi, president of Indian Dairy Association.

The Gujarat government's new semiconductor policy is already attracting global players. With this policy the state hopes to soon become a global leader in semiconductor production, industry leaders said.

We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs plus an additional 15,000 indirect jobs in the community over the coming years, said Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of chipmaker Micron Technologies.