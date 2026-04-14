Soft drink bottlers set for growth; margins under pressure: Crisil

“The capex intensity — which had surged last FY owing to acquisitions — will, however, be lower this FY. Consequently, aggregate debt/Ebitda and interest coverage ratios of players may improve to 0.9-1.0 time and 10-11 times, respectively, this FY, from 1.1 times and 9 times last FY,” the research added.
“Intensifying competition, leading to reduced pricing flexibility amid rising crude-linked packaging costs, will cause a moderation in profitability this financial year. However, marginal price hikes and increasing focus on zero-sugar variants may limit the overall impact to 200-250 bps, keeping margins healthy at 15-16 per cent,” said Rucha Narkar, associate director, Crisil Ratings.