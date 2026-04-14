Dharavi Sector-6 set for rehab work as DRP seeks residents' support

The total cost of the project is estimated to be ₹95,790 crore, according to the master plan of the project.
Under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) guidelines, only ground-floor tenements are considered eligible for free housing. As per the project’s tender document, individuals with ground-floor residential structures built on or before January 1, 2000, will get homes of 350 square feet within Dharavi only, which is 17 per cent more than any other SRA project in Mumbai.
DRP/SRA is a special body formed by the Maharashtra state government under the SRA. Navbharat Mega Developers (NMDPL) is the executing body for the DRP. The Adani Group has an 80 per cent stake in the NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent stake belongs to the state government.