Dharavi Sector-6 set for rehab work as DRP seeks residents' support

Officials said timely cooperation will allow rehabilitation construction to begin without delays and help avoid inconvenience to people living in the surrounding areas. “Early vacating will enable multiple construction fronts to open up and ensure faster delivery of rehabilitation homes,” a DRP official said.

According to the official, the railway land was brought under the DNA on the assumption that it would be available as vacant land where rehabilitation construction could begin. “Since the railway land also has slum dwellers, there is no alternative but to ask such residents to vacate so that construction can start. The focus is on ensuring a smooth and supported transition while fast-tracking the construction of modern rehabilitation homes,” he said.