Southwest Airlines opens GIC in Hyderabad to boost tech capabilities

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday announced the opening of its Hyderabad Office, which will serve as the airline's GIC and marks a significant step in expanding its global business and technology capabilities.

The Global Innovation Centre (GIC) is supported by its employees based here through a wholly owned subsidiary, Southwest Airlines India Private Limited, a press release from the carrier said.

The Centre was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, along with Laura Williams, US Consulate General, Hyderabad and Sai Krishna, IT Advisor, Telangana.

The GIC will plug seamlessly into Southwest's global network, bringing together business functions, engineering, analytics, and technology expertise to advance the airline's ability to deliver reliable, secure, and efficient operations.