Spectrum auctions: Bharti Airtel may edge past Jio amid limited bidding

Bharti Airtel may end up cumulatively bidding for more spectrum than market leader Reliance Jio in the upcoming auctions, owing to its need for spectrum renewal and requirement for 900MHz in a few circles, analysts have said. Despite the muted bidding expected in the upcoming auctions, Airtel may end up making more bids than Jio, they added.

"While Bharti and Vi have 900MHz renewal in a few circles, Bharti may also use the opportunity to strengthen its sub-1GHz holdings," a note by IIFL Securities said. The investment advisory firm expects Airtel's spectrum outlay of Rs 10,400 crore to dwarf the Rs 900 crore outlay for Jio and the Rs 1,200 crore outlay for Vodafone Idea (Vi). In case telcos opt for the most relaxed payment option, government receipts in FY25 would be Rs 1,200 crore, it said.

Given that Bharti Airtel has to renew the licence for at least 42MHz of spectrum in 1800MHz and 900MHz bands across six circles, the telco would be spending Rs 3,800 crore at reserve prices, analysts had predicted in March after the auctions were notified.

Meanwhile, Jio may pick up much less spectrum than it has initially indicated. "With Jio already possessing adequate spectrum, it may bid for the 1800MHz band only in four circles despite having posted the highest earnest money deposit (EMD). Reliance Jio has deposited the most at Rs 3,000 crore, followed by Rs 1,050 crore by Bharti Airtel and Rs 300 crore by Vodafone Idea. Telcos can bid for spectrum worth up to 12 times their EMD.

"A telco cannot bid for more spectrum than the level determined by the EMD. However, a high EMD can be used to signal intent. It also gives flexibility for a telco to bid even for far lower spectrum than the level determined by the EMD as it is refundable if a telco bids for at least the minimum spectrum in one circle," IIFL said.

Airtel and Vi have some pre-2010 administered spectrum coming up for renewals, which does not remain the case for Jio, a note by Axis Capital pointed out. "With low 5G penetration, adequate spectrum supply by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and periodic auctions, we do not expect the bid intensity to be high," it stressed.