Starlink to launch in India with ₹3,000 monthly plans, ₹33,000 setup cost

Starlink has received a key licence from the Ministry of Telecommunications, clearing the way for its entry into India's satellite broadband market, expected to launch in the next 12 months

Musk's satellite venture Starlink may still take time to enter India orbit
Starlink gets DoT nod, eyes rural India with ₹3,000 monthly internet plan | Starlink File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Elon Musk's satellite internet venture Starlink is moving closer to launching its services in India, with expected pricing of ₹3,000 per month for unlimited data and a ₹33,000 one-time cost for the receiver kit, according to CNBC Awaaz. The service is expected to begin operations within the next 12 months, as reported by NDTV.
 
Starlink recently secured a key licence from the Ministry of Telecommunications on June 6, marking a major milestone in its efforts to enter India’s broadband market. With this clearance, Starlink joins Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm as one of the three players authorised to offer satellite-based internet services in India.
 

Targeting regions with LEO satellite tech

Starlink plans to deliver 600–700 Gbps of bandwidth through its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, targeting rural and remote areas where conventional fibre and mobile networks remain limited or unreliable.
 
While India is known for offering some of the world’s most affordable data rates, Starlink is positioning itself as a premium provider in regions where terrestrial internet is not an option.
 
Initial expectations for Starlink’s India pricing had varied. Former Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava had estimated a first-year cost of ₹1.58 lakh, which would reduce to ₹1.15 lakh in subsequent years. The updated figures bring pricing in line with Starlink’s recent launch in Bangladesh, which offers the service at ₹3,000 per month and a ₹33,000 hardware cost.
 

Starlink expands footprint in Asia

Starlink currently operates across select Asian countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Pricing for its Residential Lite plans across the region typically ranges from ₹2,600 to ₹3,000 per month, while standard plans are priced between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 depending on the market.
 
In Bangladesh, where the pricing model closely mirrors that proposed for India, the first-year cost totals around ₹66,000.
 
Despite receiving its operating licence, Starlink must still navigate further regulatory hurdles before it can launch services in India. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) spectrum allocation recommendations are still awaiting approval from the DoT.
 

Topics :Elon MuskSpaceXSpaceX satelliteTelecom industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

