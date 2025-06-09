Starlink to launch in India with ₹3,000 monthly plans, ₹33,000 setup cost

Targeting regions with LEO satellite tech

Starlink plans to deliver 600–700 Gbps of bandwidth through its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, targeting rural and remote areas where conventional fibre and mobile networks remain limited or unreliable.

While India is known for offering some of the world’s most affordable data rates, Starlink is positioning itself as a premium provider in regions where terrestrial internet is not an option.

Initial expectations for Starlink’s India pricing had varied. Former Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava had estimated a first-year cost of ₹1.58 lakh, which would reduce to ₹1.15 lakh in subsequent years. The updated figures bring pricing in line with Starlink’s recent launch in Bangladesh, which offers the service at ₹3,000 per month and a ₹33,000 hardware cost.