Home / Industry / News / Unbranded FMCG driving consumption in urban areas, says Kantar report

Unbranded FMCG driving consumption in urban areas, says Kantar report

Improving economic indicators yet to impact consumption, says market researcher

FMCG
premium
Kantar tracks branded and unbranded products, while NIQ tracks only branded products.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Urban consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in FY25 was driven by unbranded products, with rising digital advertising shifting perceptions for urban consumers, market researcher Kantar said in its FMCG Pulse report.
 
Improving indicators of economic activity in the country, like slowing food inflation, GDP acceleration, and increasing consumer confidence index, are yet to fully have an impact on the consumer goods sector, especially on FMCG, the market researcher said. 
 
"Growth for the period of Moving Annual Total March 2025 (FY25) slowed down to 4.2 per cent from 6.6 per cent in FY24," the report said. 
 
Additionally, FMCG purchased in the first quarter of 2025, for in-home consumption grew at 3.5 per cent, the slowest since the final quarter of CY22. 
 
“The 3.5 per cent growth for the quarter is split into 4.4 per cent in urban India and 2.7 per cent in rural India. This is the third straight quarter that urban India has grown faster than the rural. Even at the annual level, urban growth of 4.4 per cent is slightly higher than rural growth of 4 per cent,” it said.
 
This is also visible in the FY25 quarterly results of listed consumer companies like Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever, who have pointed out a continued slowdown in urban consumption during the year.
 
According to the 22 listed companies that Kantar tracks, urban volumes grew at 2.1 per cent, annually. 
 
“The rest of the branded market is doing better at 3.8 per cent, but unbranded products have seen a massive growth of 8.4 per cent in the year,” it said. 
 
Kantar attributed this to shifting perceptions of packaging, pricing, and branding among urban shoppers, leading them to become more brand-agnostic. 
 
"Value, perceived in terms of quality, aesthetics, and story is becoming a weightier consideration for the shopper than price. Which is why, between the first quarter of 2024 and 2025 the price paid per kilogram of FMCG has gone up by ₹8, despite them buying more unbranded and smaller brand products," the report added.
 
Kantar tracks branded and unbranded products, while NIQ tracks only branded products.
 
Meanwhile, the rural growth story was reversed with listed brands growing at a strong 5.1 per cent, the rest of the branded market growing at 4 per cent and the unbranded part of it growing at just 2.3 per cent.  
 
“This is not happening in a vacuum. The listed manufacturers, whose brands are often high-penetrated giants, have developed a strong rural strategy, consumer loyalty, and distribution network. Therefore, the rural shopper, who is generally becoming more aspirational, and mimicking the urban shopper is gravitating towards these brands,” it said.
 
Kantar said washing liquids emerged as the fastest-growing category of FY25 in terms of volume, growing 2.7 times and adding close to 24 million households since FY23. 
 
Other than washing liquids, ready-to-cook mixes is the only category to double its volume in the last two years, adding as many as 18 million new households in the time, while shoppers have also doubled their annual trips to purchase the category, the report pointed out.
 
“Both these categories have a massive headroom for growth,” it said.
 
Going forward, with premiumisation continuing along with moderate consumption growth, urban FMCG is expected to witness moderate-to-strong growth in the next quarters.
 
“If the macroeconomic factors remain favourable, we should also see rural recovering as we head into the second half of the year,” the report added. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCPA's advisory on dark patterns sent to over 50 online platforms

Premium

Midwest Advanced Materials bets ₹1,000 crore on rare earth magnets

Premium

Chinese dumping concerns rise on PET resins; industry calls for action

Premium

Indo-Pak conflict: FMCG sales soar, auto sector hit in border areas in May

Premium

Non-Mumbai builders tap into financial capital via redevelopment projects

Topics :FMCGsFMCG companiesurban consumption

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story