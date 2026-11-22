Non-coal mining projects spread up to 500 hectares (ha) will now be appraised for environmental clearance at the state level.

This threshold was 250 hectares earlier.

In a notification dated November 18, the Union Environment Ministry said that the amendment would help further decentralise the environment clearance process for such projects.

It also noted that state-level bodies -- State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAA) and State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEAC) -- already examine coal mining projects of up to 500 ha.

While the SEIAA grants environmental clearances, the SEAC advises it in appraising the project.

Under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, projects are categorised based on their size and potential impacts.