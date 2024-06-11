Home / Industry / News / Steel demand expected to grow in range of 9-12% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

Steel demand expected to grow in range of 9-12% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

The demand will be supported by steady growth in the end-user industries such as automobile and infrastructure sectors, the rating agency said in a report on Tuesday

steel
The agency forecasts the steel demand growth in the range of 9-12 per cent year-on-year for FY25, it said. Bloomberg Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The steel demand is expected to grow in the range of 9-12 per cent during the ongoing 2024-25 fiscal, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

The demand will be supported by steady growth in the end-user industries such as automobile and infrastructure sectors, the rating agency said in a report on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agency forecasts the steel demand growth in the range of 9-12 per cent year-on-year for FY25, it said.
 

"Raw material and finished goods prices are expected to be range-bound on a moderate recovery in global demand. Domestic players are likely to see stable credit metrics, due to higher profitability and improved operating cash flows amid debt-led capex," Rohit Sadaka, Director and Head, Materials and Diversified Industrials at Ind-Ra, said.

The agency further said that it expects the global steel demand to be steady with some moderation in China demand due to its transition to low carbon initiatives and moderate demand from the European Union (EU) but supported by growth in emerging economies such as India.

Also Read

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

PNB soars 6% on heavy volumes; stock has more-than-doubled since April

Boeing at risk of downgrade by Moody's Ratings over cash flow concerns

Sebi gives approval to CARE Ratings' subsidiary to provide ESG ratings

China's nuclear missile force, army giving Xi sleepless nights: Here's why

Electric vehicle owners can soon sell surplus battery power back to grids

Trade and industry bodies in Rajasthan call for creating solar energy hub

Exports from special economic zones up 4% to $163.69 bn in 2023-24

Ficci appoints Jyoti Vij as new director general with immediate effect

Utility vehicle exports up 50% in May, two-wheeler exports rise 20%: Siam

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Steel IndustryIndia Ratings

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story