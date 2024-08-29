Tablet market grows over 2 times to 1.84 mn, Samsung leads with 48.7% share

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Indian tablet PC market, including detachable and slates, more than doubled year-on-year to 1.84 million units in the second quarter of 2024, market research firm International Data Corporation said in a report.

Samsung led the market with 48.7 per cent market share. It was followed by Acer with a 23.6 per cent share, Apple with 9.5 per cent, Lenovo with 6.9 per cent and Xiaomi with 4.7 per cent.

"The Indian tablet market (inclusive of detachable and slates) shipped 1.84 million units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, up 128.8 per cent year-over-year. Along with the fulfilment of the Uttar Pradesh education manifesto deal in the Q2 of 2024, abnormally low shipments in the commercial segment in 2Q of 2023 also pertained to a high y-o-y growth rate of the India Tablet Market in Q2 of 2024," the report said.

According to the report 808 thousand units were shipped during the same period a year ago.

The slate tablet market grew by 178.1 per cent year-on-year, while the detachable tablet segment increased by 23.6 per cent, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

"Samsung led the market with a share of 48.7 per cent in Q2 of 2024 as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 54.1 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively. While an increased presence in public sector education projects helped Samsung reach strong numbers in the commercial segment, its heavy inventory push targeting online sales helped it in the consumer segment," the report said.

Samsung shipments tripled to 9,01,000 in the June 2024 quarter from 300 thousand units a year ago.

According to the report, Acer reported the highest year-on-year growth as its shipment jumped to 4,37,000 units in the June 2024 quarter from 27,000 a year ago.

Apple tablet shipments increased by 12.3 per cent to 176 thousand during the reported quarter from 157 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, according to the report.

Lenovo shipments dropped by 2.8 per cent and Xiaomi shipments increased by 85.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

