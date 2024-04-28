Taiwan eager to chip in to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing: Ho

Taiwan is keen to collaborate with India and help it become a leader in the semiconductor space, Jason Ho, Chairman of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in India, said, asserting that the Taiwanese companies have the supply chain for things that the Indian market needs.

Manufacturing semiconductors – used in electric and hybrid cars, drones, and communication devices – is fairly complicated, entails huge investment, and can be a cumbersome process. Since Taiwan has already established itself as one of the key global chipmakers, collaboration with India in this space can be a win-win for both sides.

“India has strengths such as designing capability and market demand. We have sufficient capacity that can be allocated to India since Taiwanese companies have the supply chain for things that the Indian market needs,” Ho told Business Standard.

Taiwan already has enough capacity for 28 nanometer (nm) chips, which is also India’s focus area to cater to the needs of the telecom and automobile sectors. “In the future, India need not invest money in this space. While I agree with the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ programme, in a high-tech industry like semiconductor, it may not work, and the focus should be on collaboration,” he said.



Some Taiwanese companies are relocating their manufacturing base to India in a bid to diversify supply chains, amid growing tensions with China.

In the last year, foreign direct investment inflow from Taiwan has increased and the number of companies investing has grown to 290 from 150. They have made investments, primarily in the electronics, information and communication technology, petrochemicals, steel, shipping, footwear manufacturing, automotive and motorcycle components, finance, and construction industries.

Collaboration of small and medium enterprises is another focal area. Both sides have strengthened cooperation in important areas of policy sharing, technological assistance, innovation, entrepreneurship and business incubation, market development, as well as capacity and capability building.