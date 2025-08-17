Home / Industry / News / Clear directives, data visibility crucial for smart meter success: CII poll

Clear directives, data visibility crucial for smart meter success: CII poll

A CII poll says smart meter roll-out faces challenges of legacy infrastructure, poor connectivity and low consumer engagement, stressing clear guidelines and transparent billing

smart meters electricity
Representative Picture
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nearly 57 per cent of respondents said the most common challenge in implementing smart meters is aligning them with outdated utility infrastructure, which leads to interoperability and data management issues, according to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) poll on smart metering.
 
Respondents recommended making smart meter deployment mandatory through clear regulatory guidelines, while ensuring consumers have access to transparent data, accurate billing and efficient grievance redressal mechanisms.
 
Customers also demanded an improved user experience for prepayment of electricity bills. “The most significant outcome of this poll was the need to improve consumer engagement. By ensuring that the experience of prepayment in electricity equals or surpasses mobile telephony or DTH, the industry will be able to deliver on its promise to customers,” said Suket Singhal, group chief executive officer, Secure Meters, who also led the CII Taskforce on Smart Metering in 2024–25.
 
While many respondents rated the current state of smart metering infrastructure in India as average, nearly 18.4 per cent said the roll-out is progressing at an “excellent” pace, 22.4 per cent considered it “good”, 40.8 per cent rated it “average”, and 16.3 per cent viewed it as “poor”.
 
Challenges
 
The second biggest challenge identified in the poll is unreliable connectivity, particularly in remote areas, which hampers real-time data transmission and reduces system efficiency. This was cited by 53 per cent of respondents.
 
Other major hurdles include legacy infrastructure causing interoperability and data management issues, regulatory barriers, slow procurement processes, and limited awareness regarding billing and privacy concerns. Respondents emphasised the need for targeted outreach and awareness initiatives.
 
“What consumers are asking for is a better experience, which can be provided by ensuring everyone gets to pay what they can, when they can,” Singhal added.
 
The poll also highlighted the importance of eliminating cyber vulnerabilities to build stakeholder confidence. It said all systems should be designed with built-in security considerations and must include processes to protect data privacy.
 
Singhal further underscored the need to modernise distribution grids. “RDSS is one of the world’s best smart metering constructs. We, as an industry, need to deliver this to the nation,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air conditioners, TV makers pin hopes on GST cut to 18% to revive demand

Govt recommends safeguard duty on imports of certain steel items for 3 yrs

GTRI says some cos misuse duty-free import scheme, calls 'licence to loot'

Workplace bullying hinders employees' creativity, involvement: Study

Early monsoon, intense competition dampen paint companies' growth in Q1

Topics :smart meterelectricityPower Sector

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story