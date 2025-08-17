Clear directives, data visibility crucial for smart meter success: CII poll

Nearly 57 per cent of respondents said the most common challenge in implementing smart meters is aligning them with outdated utility infrastructure, which leads to interoperability and data management issues, according to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) poll on smart metering.

Respondents recommended making smart meter deployment mandatory through clear regulatory guidelines, while ensuring consumers have access to transparent data, accurate billing and efficient grievance redressal mechanisms.

Customers also demanded an improved user experience for prepayment of electricity bills. “The most significant outcome of this poll was the need to improve consumer engagement. By ensuring that the experience of prepayment in electricity equals or surpasses mobile telephony or DTH, the industry will be able to deliver on its promise to customers,” said Suket Singhal, group chief executive officer, Secure Meters, who also led the CII Taskforce on Smart Metering in 2024–25.

While many respondents rated the current state of smart metering infrastructure in India as average, nearly 18.4 per cent said the roll-out is progressing at an “excellent” pace, 22.4 per cent considered it “good”, 40.8 per cent rated it “average”, and 16.3 per cent viewed it as “poor”. Challenges The second biggest challenge identified in the poll is unreliable connectivity, particularly in remote areas, which hampers real-time data transmission and reduces system efficiency. This was cited by 53 per cent of respondents. Other major hurdles include legacy infrastructure causing interoperability and data management issues, regulatory barriers, slow procurement processes, and limited awareness regarding billing and privacy concerns. Respondents emphasised the need for targeted outreach and awareness initiatives.