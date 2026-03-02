Tea exporters brace for disruption as West Asia conflict hits shipments

The conflict in West Asia has cast a shadow on Indian tea exports to the region in the near term, according to industry officials.

Payments are stuck in Iran, shipments are at sea, and stocks are lined up for dispatch, said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association. "But we can only wait and watch how the situation evolves."

The impact is not confined to West Asia, he added. “The entire western hemisphere is now impacted. Freight rates could spike, while shipping and lead times to the US and Europe may rise.”

Himanshu Shah, chairman of M K Shah Exports, said, "At the moment, it’s chaotic. We had certain shipments to West Asia this week, but our buyers have advised us to hold back.” Nearly 70 per cent of M K Shah Exports’ production goes to West Asia.

Dipak Shah, chairman of the South India Tea Exporters Association, pointed out that the entire West Asia is fed through Hormuz or the ports in the Gulf which have been attacked by Iran. “While the extent of business losses, cargo stuck at ports, and damage is difficult to assess, shipping lines have stopped accepting cargo and are contemplating a high surcharge. Freight and insurance costs may also go up.” West Asia is the most important market for Indian tea. Data shows that between January and December 2025, the combined export of Indian tea to just UAE, Iran and Iraq stood at 114.55 million kg (mkg) of India’s total export of 280.40 mkg.

C Murugan, deputy chairperson of the Tea Board, said that about 41 per cent of India’s exports are to Gulf countries. “In the short term, this could also impact our exports to other markets such as the US and Europe,” he said. Some consignments have already reached Iran and other Gulf countries, and exporters are now raising concerns over payments, he added. Murugan, however, noted that Iran was predominantly a market for orthodox tea. “Our exports to China are also increasing, and they largely import orthodox varieties. To that extent, China could absorb a part of the volumes. But no single destination can fully compensate for the Gulf markets.”

However, he said it was too early to comment on the effects of the current scenario. "But we are in touch with our exporters and closely monitoring the situation." During January to December 2025, exports to China jumped to 16.13 mkg from 6.24 mkg in the same period of 2024. That, coupled with strong buying from Iran and Iraq had pushed Indian tea exports to a record high of 280.40 mkg in 2025. Mohit Agarwal, director of Asian Tea Company, said if not for the conflict in West Asia, orthodox tea exports in 2026 could have touched 300 mkg.