Tea exporters brace for disruption as West Asia conflict hits shipments

Himanshu Shah, chairman, M.K. Shah Exports, said, at the moment, it’s chaotic. “We had certain shipments to West Asia this week, but our buyers have advised us to hold back.”
Nearly 70 per cent of M.K. Shah Exports’ production goes to West Asia. The company is one of the largest producers and exporters of orthodox tea.
Dipak Shah, chairman of the South India Tea Exporters Association, pointed out that the entire West Asia is fed through Hormuz or the ports in the Gulf that have been attacked by Iran.
“While the extent of business losses, cargo stuck at ports and damage in various countries is very difficult to assess at this stage, shipping lines have stopped accepting cargo and are contemplating a high surcharge on account of war. Freight and insurance costs are also likely to go up.”