Tea exporters brace for disruption as West Asia conflict hits shipments

The US–Israel–Iran conflict has cast a shadow over Indian tea exports to West Asia and beyond in the near term, say industry officials.

Payments are stuck in Iran for shipped teas, shipments are at sea and stocks in India are lined up for dispatch — there is uncertainty and worry at the moment, said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association. “But we can only wait and watch how the situation evolves.”

The impact is not confined to West Asia, he added. “The entire western hemisphere is now impacted. Freight rates, which had remained stable, could spike, while shipping and lead times to the US and Europe are expected to lengthen.”

Himanshu Shah, chairman, M.K. Shah Exports, said, at the moment, it’s chaotic. “We had certain shipments to West Asia this week, but our buyers have advised us to hold back.”

Nearly 70 per cent of M.K. Shah Exports’ production goes to West Asia. The company is one of the largest producers and exporters of orthodox tea.

Dipak Shah, chairman of the South India Tea Exporters Association, pointed out that the entire West Asia is fed through Hormuz or the ports in the Gulf that have been attacked by Iran.