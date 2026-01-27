India's 6G ambitions get boost as EU trade pact deepens tech cooperation

Launched in 2023, the Bharat 6G Alliance aims to make India a leading global supplier of intellectual property, products and solutions for affordable 5G, 6G and future telecom technologies. The alliance is a multi-stakeholder platform that includes academia, industry, start-ups and public institutions.

It forms the strategic foundation for India’s leadership in 6G, the standards for which are being debated at the global level. The alliance is also designed to create a comprehensive and future-ready 6G ecosystem in India, with a focus on research and development, innovation and standardisation, and is central to the national mission of making India a global leader in 6G by 2030, when the technology is expected to succeed 5G.