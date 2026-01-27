Associate Sponsors

India's 6G ambitions get boost as EU trade pact deepens tech cooperation

India's Bharat 6G Alliance is set to gain from closer collaboration with Europe's 6G industry body under the India-EU free trade agreement, boosting joint research, standards alignment

Launched in 2023, the Bharat 6G Alliance aims to make India a leading global supplier of intellectual property, products and solutions for affordable 5G, 6G and future telecom technologies.
BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
India’s Bharat 6G Alliance will get a booster shot from its memorandum of understanding with the European Union’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association under the free trade agreement between the two sides concluded on Monday.
 
According to industry watchers, the tie-up will lead to the co-development of more secure digital infrastructure as well as trusted communication systems at a faster pace and at potentially lower costs.
 
“The India–EU FTA brings together complementary strengths: India offers scale, speed and manufacturing depth, while Europe contributes advanced design capability, technology collaboration, standards alignment and predictable market access. The agreement opens a strong pathway for 6G collaboration, combining European research leadership with India’s ability to industrialise at scale,” said Paritosh Prajapati, chief executive officer of GX Group, a telecom equipment manufacturer based in the Netherlands.
 
“The impact is faster innovation cycles, lower cost of deployment, stronger supply-chain resilience and joint leadership in global standards, moving the partnership beyond trade volumes into a long-term industrial growth platform for both economies,” he added.
 
What does the strategic agenda say about digital cooperation? 
Under the FTA, the two sides intend to strengthen mutual experience-sharing on universal, meaningful, robust and secure digital infrastructure and collaborate to develop and promote secure and trusted telecommunications ecosystems, including under the MoU, as per the Joint India–European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda aimed for 2030.
 
What is the role of the Bharat 6G Alliance? 
Launched in 2023, the Bharat 6G Alliance aims to make India a leading global supplier of intellectual property, products and solutions for affordable 5G, 6G and future telecom technologies. The alliance is a multi-stakeholder platform that includes academia, industry, start-ups and public institutions.
 
It forms the strategic foundation for India’s leadership in 6G, the standards for which are being debated at the global level. The alliance is also designed to create a comprehensive and future-ready 6G ecosystem in India, with a focus on research and development, innovation and standardisation, and is central to the national mission of making India a global leader in 6G by 2030, when the technology is expected to succeed 5G.
 
How big is India’s 6G ambition? 
India intends to secure at least 10 per cent of global intellectual property rights in the 6G space and is already working on indigenous radio access network technology, intelligent and inclusive networks for rural connectivity, and cross-sectoral 6G applications in areas such as agriculture, healthcare and smart, sustainable deployment.
 
The alliance has a network of 80 member organisations, including over 30 start-ups, reflecting growing national momentum for indigenous 6G innovation.

Topics :India-EU FTADigital transformationtelecom services

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

