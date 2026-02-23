Telcos dial up home broadband battle: Vi and Starlink join Jio, Airtel push

“Home broadband is currently in a land grab phase,” said analyst Kunal Vora of BNP Paribas Securities in a note. With home passes expected to lift overall revenue per user beyond upgrades from 4G to 5G, experts say the segment will continue to attract a disproportionate share of investment from all carriers.

Jio is betting on technology to gain market share through a combination of fibre, 5G FWA, and UBR, a strategy that has helped it expand its share by 800 basis points over the past 12 months to 41 per cent as of November 2025. FWA accounted for 75 per cent of quarterly broadband additions. Revenue from the home segment rose to ₹8,494 crore in FY25 and is expected to increase to ₹13,340 crore, according to IIFL Securities.