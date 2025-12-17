India's textile, apparel exports rise 9.4% to $2.86 bn in November: Govt

India's textiles and apparel exports, including those of handicrafts, stood at $2,855.8 million in November 2025, registering a growth of 9.4 per cent year-on-year, the government said on Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments from the textiles sector stood at $2,601.5 million in November 2024.

The US, which has imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry.

In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising the domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion.

Key segments that have recorded notable growth during November 2025 include ready-made garments (RMG) with a jump of 11.3 per cent, man-made yarn/fabrics/ made-ups, etc, with a 15.7 per cent rise, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products having an increase of 4.1 per cent, and handicrafts (excluding handmade carpets) which went up by 29.7 per cent.