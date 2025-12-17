India's textile, apparel exports rise 9.4% to $2.86 bn in November: Govt

India's textiles and apparel exports, including those of handicrafts, stood at $2,855.8 million in November 2025, registering a growth of 9.4 per cent year-on-year, the government said on Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments from the textiles sector stood at $2,601.5 million in November 2024.
The US, which has imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry.
In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising the domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion.
Key segments that have recorded notable growth during November 2025 include ready-made garments (RMG) with a jump of 11.3 per cent, man-made yarn/fabrics/ made-ups, etc, with a 15.7 per cent rise, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products having an increase of 4.1 per cent, and handicrafts (excluding handmade carpets) which went up by 29.7 per cent.
The cumulative exports of textiles and apparel exports (excluding handicrafts) during January-November amounted to $32,560.0 million, reflecting an increase of 0.26 per cent compared to $32,474.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"It is noteworthy that exports of Readymade Garments (RMG) during the period January-November 2025 witnessed a growth of 3.6 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. There was a growth of 6.1 per cent during the same period for jute products," the textiles ministry stated.
