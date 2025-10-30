Think Gas, Tata Motors partner to expand LNG refuelling for clean freight

Think Gas, India’s leading city gas distribution player, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors , India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, to strengthen the LNG (liquefied natural gas) refuelling ecosystem for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking in the country.

The partnership aims to enhance infrastructure readiness, build greater awareness around fuel quality, and enable wider adoption of LNG-powered commercial vehicles, accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more decarbonised freight operations.

Collaboration to expand LNG infrastructure

As part of this collaboration, Think Gas will work closely with Tata Motors to identify potential freight corridors and logistics clusters for LNG infrastructure expansion. Think Gas will focus on maintaining high standards of fuel quality and supply reliability, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and efficiency. Exclusive benefits, including preferential pricing, will also be extended to Tata Motors customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Somil Garg, Senior Vice-President and Business Head (LNG Fuel), Think Gas, said, “At Think Gas, our aim is to make cleaner fuels accessible and affordable across India. Partnering with Tata Motors, a leader in advancing alternate-fuel mobility, will help us strategically scale our expansion. Supported by our global investors — I-Squared Capital, Osaka Gas, Sumitomo Corporation, Konoike Transport, and JOIN — we remain committed to building a robust, safe, and sustainable LNG network nationwide.” Tata Motors’ focus on sustainable trucking ALSO READ: Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats Rajesh Kaul, Vice-President and Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “As India advances towards sustainable and efficient freight movement, LNG presents a compelling solution for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking. Recognising its potential early on, we have developed robust solutions that deliver higher fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and superior performance. Through this partnership with Think Gas, our goal is to strengthen ecosystem readiness — ensuring reliable access to refuelling infrastructure and enabling fleet operators to adopt LNG with confidence.”

“This collaboration marks another step forward in our commitment to advancing cleaner, future-ready mobility solutions for India’s commercial vehicle industry,” he added. Think Gas to expand LCNG corridor Think Gas currently operates 18 liquefied and compressed natural gas (LCNG) stations, with several additional stations under development. Its proposed LCNG corridor is designed to connect key industrial hubs, agricultural regions, and logistics centres across the country. The corridor will cater to critical transport routes, enabling efficient and reliable LNG fuelling access for fleets operating across manufacturing, warehousing, export, and agricultural supply chains. Tata Motors’ leadership in alternative fuel mobility