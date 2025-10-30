Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats

Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats

A Delhi-NCR businessman has purchased four ultra-luxury apartments worth ₹380 crore in DLF's The Dahlias, marking one of India's biggest housing deals

DLF Dahlias Gurugram 380 Cr Deal. Photo: Company website

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

In one of India’s biggest residential deals, a Delhi-NCR businessman has purchased four luxury apartments in DLF’s The Dahlias on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, for ₹380 crore.
 
The four units together span around 35,000 sq. ft. and are part of DLF’s latest ultra-luxury development within its Golf Links portfolio.
 
Transaction details and advisory
 
The deal was facilitated by Rizin Advisory Pvt Ltd “We advised on the transaction,” said Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory.
 
Market sources, according to The Economic Times, said the buyer already owns a home in The Camellias and chose to buy at The Dahlias as an upgrade, reflecting the growing appetite for super-luxury housing among India’s wealthy.
 

Inside The Dahlias project
 
The Dahlias forms part of DLF’s DLF5 Golf Links communities, which include The Camellias, The Aralias, and The Magnolias.
 
• The project spans about 7.5 million sq. ft.
• It features 420 residences across 29 floors and 8 towers.
• There are 15 duplex penthouses and a grand clubhouse.
 
Earlier this year, DLF recorded pre-launch sales of ₹11,816 crore for the project, one of the highest ever in India’s residential market. The development overlooks the proposed Lake Park and is designed to balance privacy, open green spaces, and views through eight interconnected towers arranged in opposing arcs.
 
A record quarter for luxury housing
 
According to data from CRE Matrix, this is the first time a single residential project in India has crossed ₹10,000 crore (₹100 billion) in sales within one quarter.
 
Gurugram also registered the most expensive property deal of the year, a ₹190 crore penthouse sale, surpassing Delhi for the first time.
 
While demand for trophy assets in Lutyens Delhi remains high, analysts said limited supply has prompted many ultra high net worth individuals to shift their attention to Gurugram’s new luxury corridors.

Topics : Real Estate Gurugram BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

