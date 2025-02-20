Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / JioStar to onboard 10 sponsors for the Women's Premier League 2025

JioStar to onboard 10 sponsors for the Women's Premier League 2025

All the matches are being broadcast on Star Sports and Sports18 television channels and streamed live on JioHotstar, its over-the-top (OTT) platform

All you need to know about Women's Premier League 2025
All you need to know about Women's Premier League 2025
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, announced the list of sponsors for an undisclosed amount on Thursday.
 
The 10 sponsors for the ongoing third edition of WPL include State Bank of India, Tata Capital, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Kajaria Ceramics, Black & White Ginger Ale, Himalaya No.1 Facewash, Tata Motors, APAR Industries, Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited), and MSD Pharma, as per the company’s release.
 
All the matches are being broadcast on Star Sports and Sports18 television channels and streamed live on JioHotstar, its over-the-top (OTT) platform.
 
“We are thrilled to welcome a varied set of sponsors on JioStar’s coverage of the Tata WPL 2025 Season 3,” said Udit Sharma, executive vice-president and business head, premium sports and agency relationships, JioStar, in a statement. “Their support will play a pivotal role in promoting women’s cricket and empowering female athletes. With Tata WPL growing stronger each year, this season will undoubtedly deliver a unique and exhilarating experience for fans and partners alike.”
 
He further added that JioStar will help brands engage India’s growing women’s sports audience and high-intent consumers. The sponsors will see a significant brand impact and return on investment (ROI) through their association with JioStar’s coverage of the ongoing WPL 2025.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skills over degrees: Indian employers embrace practical expertise in hiring

Refiners cancel palm oil orders for 70,000 metric tonnes due to price surge

Walmart, Target start direct sourcing from Indian toy majors in FY25

Skills over degrees: 80% of Indian employers adopt skills-first strategy

BPTP Group seeks Rs 6,500 cr revenue from Gurugram luxury housing project

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueSports sponsorshipBrands

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story