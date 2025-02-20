JioStar to onboard 10 sponsors for the Women's Premier League 2025

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, announced the list of sponsors for an undisclosed amount on Thursday.

The 10 sponsors for the ongoing third edition of WPL include State Bank of India, Tata Capital, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Kajaria Ceramics, Black & White Ginger Ale, Himalaya No.1 Facewash, Tata Motors, APAR Industries, Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited), and MSD Pharma, as per the company’s release.

All the matches are being broadcast on Star Sports and Sports18 television channels and streamed live on JioHotstar, its over-the-top (OTT) platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome a varied set of sponsors on JioStar’s coverage of the Tata WPL 2025 Season 3,” said Udit Sharma, executive vice-president and business head, premium sports and agency relationships, JioStar, in a statement. “Their support will play a pivotal role in promoting women’s cricket and empowering female athletes. With Tata WPL growing stronger each year, this season will undoubtedly deliver a unique and exhilarating experience for fans and partners alike.”

He further added that JioStar will help brands engage India’s growing women’s sports audience and high-intent consumers. The sponsors will see a significant brand impact and return on investment (ROI) through their association with JioStar’s coverage of the ongoing WPL 2025.