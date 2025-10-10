Top realty firms set for strong Q2 earnings despite dip in home sales

Top real estate developers are expected to post improved earnings and resilient pre-sales growth, even as overall housing sales across major Indian cities declined in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). The anticipated earnings growth in what is typically a subdued quarter is attributed to steady sustenance sales, improved collections, strong positioning of listed developers, and sustained demand for premium homes.

“Earnings will progressively improve as revenue recognition aligns with project completions and milestones. Developers with significant near-complete inventory, and strong execution pipelines are positioned to see better numbers in the coming quarters,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director and sector lead, infrastructure, at Equirus Capital.

According to a report by Anarock, housing sales across the top seven Indian cities fell 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 to 97,080 units amid affordability pressures, rising costs, and uneven demand. However, large listed developers are expected to report healthy financial performance despite the sector-wide decline. Anarock group chairperson Anuj Puri said the financial results of leading players are likely to remain strong due to better sales momentum, robust collections, and a favourable product mix. “Higher booking volumes and better cash flows will give them more operating leverage, which will lead to higher margins in the next few quarters. They have pricing power and can weather slowdowns with their strong balance sheets, brand value, and easy access to capital,” he said.

The second quarter of a financial year is generally a seasonally muted period for housing due to Shradh time, which is considered inauspicious for new purchases, monsoon affecting site visits, and developers restricting new launches. “All of these have an impact on buying decisions for new houses and velocity of pre-sales for developers. Also, during rains, construction progress typically tends to slow down compared to other quarters,” analysts at HSBC noted. They further said that volume demand improved Y-o-Y in Q2FY26, albeit on a low base impacted by elections last year. Launches remained subdued as developers avoided inauspicious days and faced approval-related delays.

Akshay Shetty, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said: “Demand for large, branded developers remains resilient, particularly in the premium and luxury segments. Companies with new launches are expected to deliver strong pre-sales in Q2FY26 while those without launches may register moderate growth.” Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha) reported 7 per cent growth in pre-sales for Q2FY26 at ~4,570 crore amid limited launches. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects posted sales of ~6,017.3 crore, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by its Mayflower at The Prestige City in NCR (National Capital Region), and three plotted development projects in Bengaluru. NCR-based DLF is also expected to post a surge in pre-sales following the success of its maiden Mumbai project, which was sold out within days of launch, along with sustenance sales across its luxury portfolio in Gurugram.

Godrej Properties is likely to report another strong quarter, supported by a combination of new launches and steady sales from ongoing projects. Analysts expect its pre-sales to range between ~6,000 crore and ~9,000 crore. Oberoi Realty, however, may see a decline in pre-sales due to the absence of new launches during the quarter. Its sales were largely driven by ongoing projects. A report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates that top realty companies will record strong growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q2FY26. Revenue recognition across its coverage universe is projected at ~17,200 crore (up 23 per cent Y-o-Y), with Ebitda of ~5,300 crore (up 44 per cent Y-o-Y) and a margin of 31 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is likely to rise 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ~4,400 crore, with an adjusted PAT margin of 26 per cent.