Torrent Gas cuts CNG price by up to ₹3.50/kg, PNG by up to ₹2 per unit

Torrent Gas on Friday announced a reduction of up to ₹3.50 per kg in the retail price of CNG and up to ₹2 per standard cubic metre in domestic PNG in its areas of operation connected to the National Gas Grid across the country.

"This will make CNG cheaper by up to 43 per cent vis-a-vis petrol," the company said in a statement.

This reduction in prices of CNG and PNG comes on the back of the implementation of the Unified Tariff order by PNGRB, effective from January 1, 2026.

"This reduction in CNG and PNG prices will bring great relief to households using it as cooking fuel and to CNG vehicle owners by reducing household expenses for the common man. This bold step, along with the nationwide PNGRB Campaign for promoting the usage of Natural Gas, is also expected to give an impetus to the offtake of new PNG connections amongst households and encourage the sale of new CNG vehicles, including passenger and commercial segments," it said.