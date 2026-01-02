Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominates

India’s ultra-wealthy spent over ₹7,186 crore buying just 51 luxury homes in 2025, highlighting the growing size and strength of the country’s ultra-luxury housing market.

According to an analysis by real estate data analytics firm Zapkey, Mumbai continued to dominate the ultra-luxury housing market, accounting for 35 of the 51 deals, with a total transaction value of around ₹5,128.12 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR held its ground with 12 high-value transactions, primarily in the Lutyens’ Zone. While Mumbai bought vertical palaces, Delhi spent over ₹1,594.11 crore, mostly on independent bungalows in areas such as APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Golf Links. Gurugram and Bengaluru accounted for one and three deals, respectively.

Within Mumbai, Worli emerged as the clear standout, accounting for 21 of the top 51 deals. The neighbourhood has steadily cemented its position as the preferred address for India’s billionaire class. Of the top 51 transactions, nine crossed the ₹200-crore mark in 2025. As many as 30 residential deals exceeded ₹100 crore, reflecting sustained appetite among high-net-worth individuals for large, high-quality homes in prime locations. Among individual projects, Oberoi 360 West in Worli recorded the highest number of ultra-luxury transactions, with eight deals featuring in Zapkey’s top list, the most for any single residential development in 2025.