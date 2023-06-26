Home / Industry / News / We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Toyota will launch Camry in August this year which will run 100% on ethanol. The car will also generate 40% electric power

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government was planning to introduce vehicles that can run entirely on ethanol. The minister was speaking at an event in Nagpur where he said that the Mercedes Benz company chairman had told him that the company will make electric cars only in future, PTI reported. In fact, Mercedes has already launched its electric vehicles in the market.
At an event, Gadkari said that the government is bringing vehicles that will not need petrol and run only on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters will run on 100 per cent ethanol, the minister added.

Nitin Gadkari said that he would launch Toyota's Camry in August this year which will run 100 per cent on ethanol. The car will also generate 40 per cent electric power.
Speaking at the event, the minister once again emphasised the need of switching to alternative, greener fuels and leave fossil fuels behind. He said that not only do ethanol-powered vehicles create fewer emissions, but are also cost-effective.

Ethanol produced in the country is sourced from molasses, which is a by-product of the sugar industry. It can also be created using farm waste and food grains. The government aims to achieve multiple benefits by making ethanol-based vehicles mainstream.
India remains one of the largest importers of crude oil and this results in a large outflow of foreign exchange. Secondly, when compared to fossil fuel vehicles, the usage of ethanol will bring emissions down. Also, increased consumption of ethanol is expected to benefit the agriculture sector in the country.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Launch blueprint, rural gains can help Hero MotoCorp turn the corner

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Centre holds meetings with RBI over stalled real estate projects

'Boeing supports Make in India initiative, to play a key role in expansion'

US market share in apples, almonds, and walnuts plunged in five years

US-India defence cooperation: Fighter jet engines to ship repairs

Commuter bike segment sees moderate growth in FY24 as challenges continue

Topics :Nitin GadkariMinistry of Road Transport and HighwaysElectric mobilityelectric motorcycleToyota carsHero MotoCorpTVS Motor CompanyBajaj AutoBS Web Reportsethanol productionEthanol blending

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story