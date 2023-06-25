Commuter bike segment sees moderate growth in FY24 as challenges continue

Singh said Hero plans to bring in more customers in the commuter segment by building more value in its products, such as higher acceleration and handling. “The Indian customer looks for value,” he explained, giving the example of HF Deluxe which is a "bigger and bolder" product than its competitors and has more power and sturdier structure. “There will be another 125cc motorcycle that we will come up with. It will be more on the commuter side. It will be a high volume product,” he noted.

As the prices of entry-level vehicles have significantly risen during the last few years, the retail financing options have become very important. "The retail financing penetration in case of two-wheelers was about 50 per cent some five years back. This has risen to 60-65 per cent now. However, it is still below the 80 per cent retail financing penetration that we observe in case of cars," Puneet Gupta, director-mobility, S&P Global, told Business Standard.