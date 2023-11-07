Home / Industry / News / TPDDL, IIT-Roorkee sign MoU for development of energy saving solutions

TPDDL, IIT-Roorkee sign MoU for development of energy saving solutions

he collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, Srinivasan said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to conduct research and develop solutions for optimal use of energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan and M K Singhal, Head of Department, Hydro and Renewable Energy at IIT Roorkee.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"TPDDL and IIT Roorkee signed a MoU to research and develop pioneering solutions for optimal use of energy, leading to greener and sustainable future through its Urja Arpan initiative," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, fostering a fertile ground for... pioneering research papers and inventive ideas within the realm of Urja Arpan, Srinivasan said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government.

Also Read

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Top Smartphone brands to buy in sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Fintech can emerge as substitute for traditional banking, says RBI's CAFRAL

India's FMCG market grew in September quarter as rural recovery continued

Realtors gear up for firecracker Diwali, offers slew of attractive schemes

New investment demand likely to taper in second half of FY24: ICRA

Life Insurance companies reports 7.64% YoY rise in new business premiums

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :energy sectorenergy consumptionIIT RoorkeeTata Power

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story