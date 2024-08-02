Trai intensifies crackdown on spam, robocalls with new directive to telcos

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has escalated its campaign against spam and robocalls by instructing all telecom companies to report data on unregistered telemarketers based on consumer complaints from April to June, according to a report by The Economic Times. Telemarketers are required to use the 140 series for calls. However, most spam calls originate from standard 10-digit numbers, which complicates consumer identification.

Telecom consumers receive thousands of robocalls daily from unregistered entities. Trai has received numerous complaints and is determined to curb this issue. Officials at Trai mentioned that data collection from telecom firms will help ascertain the culprits and take suitable action against them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite efforts from Trai, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the desired success in curbing spam calls has not been achieved. Industry executives believe that current deterrent measures are insufficient.

What is Trai’s new directive to telecom firms?

Trai’s new directive mandates telecom firms to provide details of the top 25 complainant numbers and has identified several numbers known for spam. The directive, issued on July 24, aims to identify and take action against unregistered telemarketers involved in making robocalls.

Unscrupulous agents typically use a primary rate interface (PRI) service from telcos, providing them with multiple connections, which are then used for robocalls. Even when consumers block one number, others from the same PRI service continue to call. The DoT has limited individual connections to nine, but corporate users can obtain as many as needed, leading to misuse for spam calls.

What measures has Trai taken to curb spam calls?

Trai has highlighted various numbers, including those starting with 731 and 129, reported as spam. Telemarketers are prohibited from making robocalls using standard 10-digit numbers, yet unauthorised entities continue to do so. Trai has directed telecom firms to submit details of the top 25 senders of complaints within five days, though telecom firms have sought more time to compile the data.

Trai's new directive to telecom firms is a significant step towards addressing the issue of spam and robocalls. By identifying and taking action against unregistered telemarketers, Trai aims to protect consumers from the persistent nuisance of spam calls.