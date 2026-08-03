Trai launches revamped version of MyCall app to improve call quality

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday launched a revamped version of its MyCall app, which offers several new features, including instant rating of voice calls on a one-to-five-star system, reporting of call drops and other issues, and automatic post-call feedback prompts for direct consumer participation. The app will track quality of service as well as quality of experience.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, chairman, Trai, said the feedback shared by customers would help improve the quality of telecom services.

"The application also offers features that enable consumers to view their feedback history and undertake coverage tests. These insights will provide useful inputs to telecom service providers for undertaking targeted network optimisation, thereby enabling improvement in the calling experience for consumers. The information collected through the application will enable Trai to supplement its quality of service monitoring framework with real-world consumer feedback," he said. Trai will not use data captured through this app for taking any punitive actions against telcos, the chairman said.