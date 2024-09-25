Trai to discuss OTT apps regulation; expedite Satcom framework: Chairman

Telecom regulator Trai will expedite the process for satellite spectrum pricing before taking up the issue of regulation for over-the-top apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet, Trai chairman said on Wednesday. A consultation paper on pricing for Satellite Spectrum will issued in the next few days, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RC Lahoti said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "OTT was not part of this paper (Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023). It is being discussed separately. Right now, we have to take up spectrum pricing on a priority basis," Lahoti said. He said that Trai will explore if OTT apps need to be regulated under the Telecommunications Act 2023.

Telecom operators have expressed concern over Trai's recent recommendation on a new regime that proposes to allow the provisioning of telecom service using single authorisation instead of a license, which was the norm under the old regime.

Lahoti said Trai has only recommended the framework that should be implemented under the Telecommunications Act 2023 for allowing the provisioning of services.

More From This Section

"Our entire team was occupied in this massive exercise of recommending a new framework. We will now work on recommendations for spectrum pricing," Lahoti said.

When asked about the timeline for recommendation on satellite communications spectrum price, Lahoti said the consultation would be floated in the next few days.

Trai Principal Advisor SB Singh said the new framework simplifies the rules for the provisioning of services at a reduced cost.

He said that unlike the previous regime, the service providers will need only one authorisation for service, and their compliance will be limited to the service they provide.

The regulator on September 18 recommended three broad categories of telecommunication service authorisations -- main service authorisations, auxiliary service authorisations and captive service authorisations.

Under the new authorisation framework, 'Unified Service Authorisation' has been introduced to achieve the objective of 'One Nation - One Authorisation' across services and service areas, Trai said after it released recommendations on the 'Framework for Service Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'.

Trai said the government should grant service authorisation under the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, instead of entering into an agreement with the entity.

The regulator has reduced the entry fee for the authorisation of services.

"There is no recommendation on the timeline for service providers to migrate to the new framework. It is voluntary. They can continue to provide services under their existing licenses," Lahoti said.