Home / Industry / News / Travel operators FY25 revenue seen jumping 12-14% this fiscal: CRISIL

Travel operators FY25 revenue seen jumping 12-14% this fiscal: CRISIL

The double-digit growth seen for the next fiscal comes on the heels of a record high growth in the current fiscal, wherein the sector is poised for a revenue growth of 30%

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Higher airfares and volume which reached the pre-pandemic levels across segments, including long-haul travels, will help the tour and travel sector report healthy revenue growth of 12-14 per cent next fiscal on the back of a record 30 per cent growth this fiscal, says a report.

The double-digit growth seen for the next fiscal comes on the heels of a record high growth in the current fiscal, wherein the sector is poised for a revenue growth of 30 per cent, which is about 18 per cent above the pre-pandemic peak, Crisil said in a report Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report also expects higher revenue growth to cushion the increased outgoes by way of the revised tax rates on tax collected at source on overseas travel packages which is in an upswing as the visa-related curbs are easing.

Operating margin, too, is expected to be healthy at above 6.5 per cent this fiscal and the next, despite the higher promotional spends, backed by operating leverage benefits and various cost optimisation/automation initiatives since the pandemic, says the report which is based on the numbers of four major travel operators (Thomas Cook, Makemyyrip, Yatra and Easemytrip) accounting for 60 per cent of the revenue.

According to Poonam Upadhyay, a director with the agency, growing overseas travel and the rising demand for short getaways are propelling the growth of tour and travel operators. The TCS rate hike may have a limited impact on demand as expenditure per individual per trip is usually much less than the Rs 7 lakh threshold for over 80 per cent of tour packages.

It can be noted that after much dilly-dallying, the government from October had increased the tax collected at source on forex spends above Rs 7 lakh per individual to 20 per cent from 5 per cent.

According to Shounak Chakravarty, an associate director of the agency, travel operators will likely increase promotional spends by 100-150 bps to further leverage the demand surge from across segments. Higher scale will help keep operating margin at 6.5-7 per cent this and the next fiscals.

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Diamond polishing industry revenue may drop 30-35% this fiscal: CRISIL

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

Tour operators welcome govt move to defer hike in TCS on overseas packages

Govt data shows 500 bird hit incidents involving aircraft in Jan-Oct 2023

Domestic airlines reported 406 instances of malfunctioning in Jan-Nov 2023

SpiceJet, IndiGo among seven airlines owing more than Rs 95 crore to AAI

Over 12,000 train coaches have digital display boards, says Vaishnaw

Mumbai airport handled the highest-ever 4.46 mn passengers in November

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CrisilTravel firms

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story