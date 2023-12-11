Home / Industry / News / Domestic airlines reported 406 instances of malfunctioning in Jan-Nov 2023

Domestic airlines reported 406 instances of malfunctioning in Jan-Nov 2023

"Technical snags in aircraft are caused due to improper function/malfunction of components/accessories fitted on the aircraft," the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Domestic airlines reported 406 instances of aircraft malfunctioning in the first 11 months of this year, according to the government.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh shared the data in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

From January to November 2023, IndiGo reported 233 instances of aircraft malfunctioning, while SpiceJet reported 44 such cases.

Air India reported 52 instances of malfunctioning of aircraft, followed by the now-grounded Go First (22), Akasa Air (20), AirAsia (India) Ltd (15), Vistara (13), Fly Big (5) and BlueDart Aviation (2).

In 2022, these airlines had reported 542 instances of malfunctioning of aircraft.

"Technical snags in aircraft are caused due to improper function/malfunction of components/accessories fitted on the aircraft," the minister said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid down regulations under Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), which requires that the aircraft is maintained in accordance with the manufacturer and DGCA guidelines, and all snags reported on the aircraft are rectified before it is released for flight, he added.

In a separate written reply, Singh said there was no shortage of pilots in the country.

"Currently, there are 34 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in the country operating at 55 bases, which are imparting flying training to cadets. In the current year 2023 (till October), a total of 1,371 CPLs have been issued so far and the trend indicates a sharp increase in the number of CPLs issued in comparison to previous years," he noted.

CPLs are Commercial Pilot Licences.

Topics :Domestic airlinescivil aviation sector

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

