Home / Industry / News / Over 12,000 train coaches have digital display boards, says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw's response came after BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki wanted to know if the government envisaged to instal digital display boards in railway coaches

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
More than 12,000 newly-manufactured train coaches have digital display boards containing information such as forthcoming station, destination and running status, among others, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

"Digital display boards containing information like forthcoming station, destination, train running status and other safety information/announcement are provided in coaches of trains like Vande Bharat, Push-Pull, TEJAS, Humsafar etc & Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains," Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 8.

He added, "AC economy coaches and VISTADOME coaches are also provided with a digital display board. At present, more than 12,000 coaches over Indian Railways are equipped with digital display boards."

Vaishnaw's response came after BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki wanted to know if the government envisaged to instal digital display boards in railway coaches and the trains in which these would be installed.

"Indian Railways endeavours to proliferate the same in phases by provisioning in all newly-manufactured Vande Bharat coaches, Push-Pull coaches, TEJAS coaches, EMUs coaches along with retro-fitment in existing coaches," Vaishnaw said.

Topics :central governmentIndian RailwayIndian Railways

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

