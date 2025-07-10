Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

The move comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about how the advent of AI can unlock potential for productivity and economic gains

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

The programme focuses on demystifying GenAI, combining foundational learning with practical applications tailored to business needs. | FIle Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consulting firm EY has launched an AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling talent and helping them build critical AI capabilities.

The move comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about how the advent of AI can unlock potential for productivity and economic gains.

A study released by EY, earlier this year, projected that by 2030, AI adoption could transform 38 million jobs, driving a 2.61 per cent productivity boost to the Indian economy through gains in the organised sector and a potential for another 2.82 per cent with the adoption of Gen AI by the unorganised sector.

 

The report, in January 2025, stated that 24 per cent of tasks across industries have the potential for full automation, while another 42 per cent can be enhanced through AI, freeing up 8-10 hours per week for knowledge workers.

In a release on Thursday, EY said: "As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) continue to disrupt job roles, EY has launched AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling their talent".

The firm said its programme offers structured learning paths curated by leading AI experts, covering foundational AI concepts to advanced GenAI applications, including real-world use cases tailored to specific industries. The initiative follows EY India's efforts to upskill over 44,000 employees internally in this latest technology.

"After upskilling 44,000 employees internally, EY India is now taking this expertise to the industry, working with enterprises in telecom, infrastructure, banking, IT/ITeS, and FMCG to help build AI capabilities through tailored programmes and sector-specific use cases," the EY release said.

AI Academy training module is geared to drive business outcomes using AI, it said, adding that these outcomes include increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, enhancing customer experience, and minimising risks.

The programme focuses on demystifying GenAI, combining foundational learning with practical applications tailored to business needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : artifical intelligence Indian industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

