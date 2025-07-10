Home / Industry / News / Puravankara inks ₹1,000-cr JDA for housing project in East Bengaluru

Puravankara inks ₹1,000-cr JDA for housing project in East Bengaluru

The 5.5-acre joint development in Balagere will offer 0.83 mn sq ft for sale and is part of Puravankara's strategy to grow in high-demand Bengaluru micro-markets

Puravankara housing project
As of March, Puravankara has completed over 90 projects spanning approximately 53 million square feet across nine cities | Image: website/www.puravankara.com
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Puravankara Group has announced a joint development agreement for a 5.5-acre land parcel in Balagere, East Bengaluru. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹1,000 crore.
 
The upcoming development will offer a total saleable area of approximately 0.83 million square feet. Strategically located near key IT hubs and supported by established infrastructure, the site is positioned to cater to the strong residential demand in the area.
 
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said: “This joint development underscores our sustained growth strategy and reaffirms our confidence in East Bengaluru, one of the city’s most dynamic and promising micro-markets. The scale and location of this project are ideal for an ultra-luxury offering tailored for individuals seeking a refined lifestyle that mirrors their success. It aligns with our broader vision of creating high-quality, community-focused housing across Bengaluru’s emerging corridors.” 
 
The launch is slated for the next six to nine months and aligns with Puravankara’s strategy to deepen its presence in high-growth micro-markets across Bengaluru, characterised by robust infrastructure, strong connectivity, and consistent housing demand.
 
Mallanna Sasalu, Chief Executive Officer – South, Puravankara, added: “Balagere has emerged as a high-potential residential micro-market, driven by its proximity to key IT hubs and well-established infrastructure. This project, structured under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), reflects our capital-efficient approach to growth. The micro-market has demonstrated steady sales and rental demand, reduced market risk and supports faster inventory take-off.”
 
In January this year, Puravankara acquired a 3.63-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹700 crore.
 
Additionally, the company entered into a joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP to develop a 24.59-acre site in North Bengaluru, a project expected to generate a GDV of approximately ₹3,300 crore.
 
As of March, Puravankara has completed over 90 projects spanning approximately 53 million square feet across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company’s current land bank stands at around 25 million square feet, with ongoing developments covering an additional 37 million square feet.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Global capability centres not packing bags just yet for small-town India

Premium

Realty firms may post pre-sales growth in Q1FY26 despite demand moderation

Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report

Centre launches targeted DMF push for aspirational districts initiative

Premium

Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

Topics :PuravankaraPuravankara ProjectsBengaluruhousing projectReal Estate

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story