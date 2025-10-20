Home / Industry / News / UK businesses accelerate India expansion plans post-FTA: Report

UK businesses accelerate India expansion plans post-FTA: Report

According to Grant Thornton's latest International Business Report' (IBR) analysis from last week, 72 per cent of UK firms now identify India as a key market for international growth

Industry News, India-UK Free Trade, FTA, free trade agreement
With 73 per cent of firms planning to establish operations in India and over half of existing players looking to scale up within a year, this is a pivotal moment
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Several UK businesses see the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a "game-changer" as they accelerate expansion plans and a majority of firms without a presence move to enter the market, according to a new report.

According to Grant Thornton's latest International Business Report' (IBR) analysis from last week, 72 per cent of UK firms now identify India as a key market for international growth, up from 61 per cent last year, signalling India's "shift to the centre of global strategy conversations".

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit in July, is expected to significantly enhance the 44.1-billion-pound bilateral trading partnership once it is ratified by the British Parliament in the coming months.

The IBR report found that while only 28 per cent of businesses surveyed currently operate in India, 73 per cent of those without a current presence plan to enter the market, including 13 per cent within the next 12 months.

The shift we're seeing is clear: UK mid-market businesses are no longer asking why India', they are asking how soon', said Anuj Chande, Partner and Head of South Asia Business Group, Grant Thornton UK.

With 73 per cent of firms planning to establish operations in India and over half of existing players looking to scale up within a year, this is a pivotal moment. The UK-India FTA is a game-changer, reducing entry barriers and accelerating opportunity, he said.

The analysis finds that India's appeal for UK businesses is driven by a combination of scale, talent, and economic momentum, with 65 per cent of British firms citing India's fast-growing economy and 60 per cent pointing to its vast consumer market as key reasons for the prioritisation.

As many as 79 per cent of surveyed UK businesses agreed that FTAs effectively encourage investment and promote growth, with the India-UK CETA expected to simplify business setup, reduce operating costs, and enable smoother mobility of talent across borders.

These benefits are seen as especially relevant for industries such as IT, finance, and consulting, with the trade deal set to also enhance collaboration in innovation, sustainability and digital governance.

The multinational professional advisory firm highlighted the Prime Minister Keir Starmer led trade delegation to Mumbai earlier this month as an important step towards decoding the complexities of operating in a dynamic market such as India.

Success will come to businesses that combine ambition with local insight, adaptability, and a commitment to long-term partnerships. The recent UK business trade delegation that accompanied the Prime Minister's visit will no doubt add to the impetus to trade and invest with India, added Chande.

Access to skilled talent is highlighted as another major draw for UK businesses, with 53 per cent pointing to India's large, qualified workforce particularly relevant for sectors such as tech, consulting, and professional services.

According to Grant Thornton's annual Britain Meets India' report, 667 British firms are already operating in India, generating 47.5 billion pounds in revenue and employing more than 516,000 people.

While the opportunities in India are clear, businesses also expressed awareness of the challenges, with 63 per cent of UK firms citing regulation and foreign exchange controls as their top barriers, with 38 per cent highlighting infrastructure gaps and India's fragmented market.

The momentum is mirrored by Indian firms, with 99 per cent of those with a UK presence planning to expand and nearly 90 per cent of those not yet in the UK intending to establish a base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realty developers see 10-25% rise in home sales this festival season

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai see 47% rise in housing sales: PropTiger

Satellite internet players face higher fees as DoT proposes 5% AGR charge

US, India likely to drive new copper demand as China's growth slows

Festive cheer lights up growth prospects for lesser-known D2C startups

Topics :tradetrade agreementsfree trade agreement

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story