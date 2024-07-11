Union minister HD Kumaraswamy assures support to RINL steel plant in Vizag

Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday visited the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) here and assured all possible assistance to it.

Addressing employees and trade unions' representatives, the Minister sought to assuage their concerns about potential closure of the plant and promised that its production would continue at 100 per cent capacity.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel and Heavy Industries, B Srinivasa Varma.

The RINL family should not panic about the closure of the plant with the blessings and support of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), RINL's production will reach 100 per cent capacity of the plant permanently, said an official press release from the steel plant.

The Union Minister noted that RINL or Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) will help improve India's GDP.

Later, in a post on X, Kumaraswamy said, I personally visited and inspected the Vizag Steel factory in VisakhapatnamDuring my visit, I toured various sections of the factory, gathered information, and inspected the production processes alongside senior officials.

He also interacted with representatives of the steel executive association (SEA), among other activities.