UP acquires 24,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

The Uttar Pradesh government has acquired over 24,000 acres in Bundelkhand’s arid zone to accelerate industrial development in the region. The land has been acquired by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which has been tasked with developing the area as a mega investment hub on the lines of Noida and Greater Noida.

The acquisition of 24,201 acres of land amounts to more than 68 per cent of the total 35,298 acres targeted in the first phase by BIDA. In total, BIDA plans to acquire 56,662 acres across 33 villages in two phases, with the remaining 21,364 acres slated for acquisition in the second phase.