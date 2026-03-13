New labour codes drive faster growth in group life insurance premiums

Growth in group life insurance business outpaced growth in individual premiums, hinting at strong traction in corporate-linked insurance policies owing to revisions in the new labour codes.
In the April–February period of FY26, group business saw 16.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to Rs 2.26 trillion compared with 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in individual premiums to Rs 1.58 trillion. In February 2026, the premium of group life insurers grew by 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,656.1 crore while individual premiums rose by 19.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15,761.2 crore.
However, in the year so far, the policies sold under the group segment have dropped 34.46 per cent Y-o-Y to 24,026.