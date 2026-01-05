UP govt plans to develop 3,000 sq km land flanking Yamuna Expressway

To boost industrial growth in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Yogi Adityanath government plans to develop about 3,000 sq km of land flanking the 165-km Yamuna Expressway in western Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway's robust connectivity with Delhi, Agra and the NCR has augmented its investment quotient for the manufacturing, services and logistics sectors.

The planned development area will include industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-use zones, while aiming to curb unregulated urbanisation in the region.

“A large number of big-ticket projects are proposed to be developed in the Yamuna Expressway region including a 1,000-acre semiconductor and electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) park,” a senior Uttar Pradesh official said.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the nodal agency, is tasked with supporting the state government’s $1 trillion economy vision. YEIDA is following a model of planned development to position UP on the national and global investment map.

The Yogi government is seeking to transform the expressway into a major engine of investment, employment generation and planned urban growth.

Commissioned in 2012 to decongest the Delhi-Agra National Highway, the access-controlled Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway has evolved from a transit corridor into a key pillar of the state’s industrial revival.

More than 200 new factories are under construction in the expressway’s periphery.

“The growth of industrial clusters, modern townships, and logistics hubs along the Yamuna Expressway shows that our policies are delivering on the ground,” the official said.

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Greater Noida is expected to further boost the expressway’s global visibility and act as a force multiplier for regional growth.