US-Bangladesh trade deal to put India's textile, cotton exports in a spot

The US also committed to establish a mechanism that will allow certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive a zero reciprocal tariff rate. “This mechanism will provide that a to-be-specified volume of apparel and textile imports from Bangladesh can enter the US at this reduced tariff rate, but this volume shall be determined in relation to the quantity of exports of textiles, for example, US-produced cotton and man-made fibre textile inputs, from the United States,” said a joint statement on Tuesday.