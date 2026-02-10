US-Bangladesh trade deal to put India's textile, cotton exports in a spot

According to the joint statement on the US–Bangladesh agreement, Bangladesh has committed to provide significant preferential market access for US industrial and agricultural goods, including chemicals, medical devices, machinery, motor vehicles and parts, information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, energy products, soy products, dairy products, beef, poultry, and tree nuts and fruit.
However, the local spinning and fabric ecosystem in Bangladesh is still giving India an edge. Bangladesh exports about $44 billion of garments, of which 80 per cent ($35 billion) are cotton garments, implying $17–18 billion of yarn and fabric demand. However, its domestic spinning and fabric capacity can support only $3–4 billion, leaving a structural gap.