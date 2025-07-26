Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India now supplies one-third of US smartphone imports, eroding China's lead

India now supplies one-third of US smartphone imports, eroding China's lead

Apple-led shift in manufacturing boosts Indian exports; China's share halves amid trade tensions

Smartphone Exports to US Triple as India Gains Ground on China

India Now Supplies 36% of US Smartphone Imports, Apple Leads Shift

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As of mid-2025, India accounts for 36 per cent of US smartphone imports, up from 11 per cent a year ago, according to a report by The Indian Express. The shift is driven largely by Apple’s expanding manufacturing footprint in India, underpinned by policy incentives and rising geopolitical tensions with China.
 
Between January and May 2025, the US imported 21.3 million smartphones from India, more than triple the volume from the same period last year. In value terms, Indian-made smartphones shipped to the US surged 182 per cent year-on-year to $9.35 billion, already surpassing the full-year figure for 2024. Smartphones are currently India’s top export to the US by value.
 
 

China's smartphone export to US shrink

China remains the largest smartphone supplier to the US, but has seen its dominance shrink. Shipments dropped by 27 per cent in the first five months of the year to 29.4 million units, valued at around $10 billion. China’s share of US smartphone imports fell from 82 per cent in early 2024 to 49 per cent in 2025. Vietnam followed with 14 per cent of shipments, or 8.3 million units.
 
Facing this decline, Chinese manufacturers have begun slashing prices to stay competitive. According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, the average export price of smartphones shipped to the US fell 45 per cent in June compared to a year earlier. As earlier reported by Business Standard, the price cuts come despite a temporary pause on new tariff hikes under a 90-day trade truce between Beijing and Washington. Most Chinese goods continue to face a combined tariff of around 30 per cent, with smartphones subject to a 20 per cent tariff imposed earlier this year.
 
The pressure on Chinese exports has been severe. Smartphone shipments to the US fell 71 per cent in June alone. In April, Chinese exports of Apple iPhones and other mobile devices plunged 72 per cent to under $700 million — the lowest monthly value since 2011.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

Foxconn

iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $2.2 bn in India, US as it shifts from China

VSCO app

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

Apple

Apple unveils liquid glass interface at WWDC 2025, launches iOS 26

WWDC 2025

WWDC25: Apple's game domain goes live minutes before June 9 keynote session

 

Apple accelerate India-made iPhone production

In contrast, Apple has accelerated its manufacturing shift to India. Apple began shifting production to India in 2020, starting with older models and now including the full iPhone lineup through its contract manufacturers such as Foxconn. Roughly 20 per cent of its global iPhone production is now based here. In May, Foxconn announced a $1.49 billion investment in its Indian unit, Yuzhan Technologies, to expand production in Tamil Nadu.
 
India’s supply chain is still smaller than China’s, but growing. Apple’s Indian suppliers rose from 14 in 2023 to 64 in 2025, compared to 157 in China.
 

Rise of India's electronic manufacturing sector

India’s overall electronics manufacturing has also seen significant growth. According to government data, the number of mobile manufacturing units rose from just two in 2014-15 to 300 in 2024-25. Mobile phone production grew 28-fold to ₹5.45 trillion, with exports climbing 127 times to ₹2 trillion during the same period. The sector has attracted over $4 billion in foreign direct investment since FY21, including $2.8 billion from PLI beneficiaries.
 
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian-made iPhones, pressing for a return of manufacturing to US soil.  Despite this, the tech giant and its partners appear committed to India as a long-term manufacturing base. 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Jonathan Reynold

Freedom to 'rebalance': India on the UK's proposed carbon border taxpremium

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Govt open to idea of China joint ventures in electronics manufacturingpremium

Swiggy

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

onion, onions

Onion, potato prices went up over 80% in 2024 due to climate change: Study

Sanjay Malhotra

'UK trade pact will help us, India must sign more', says RBI Guv Malhotra

Topics : iPhones India smartphone market Apple India India smartphone growth Chinese smartphones Apple BS Web Reports Indian export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon