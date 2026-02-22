US tariff uncertainty: Auto, medtech exporters on wait-and-watch mode

With uncertainty persisting over US tariffs, Indian auto component and medical device manufacturers are on a wait-and-watch mode.

This comes as industry insiders say there is little clarity on refunds following scrapping of the earlier tariff policy by the US Supreme Court.

“The US administration may still stall refunds for the time being,” the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Delhi-based medtech export firm told Business Standard.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law meant for national emergencies.

Following the ruling, Trump announced that from February 24, a 10 per cent tariff would apply on goods imported into the US under Section 122, including from India, unless exemptions were specified, later raising the baseline tariff to 15 per cent.

Against this backdrop, a senior auto industry executive said that unlike sectors such as textiles or food, auto components cannot be switched overnight as production lines and machinery are often customised to specific vehicle platforms.