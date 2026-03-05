Uttar Pradesh expressway network to support 27 industrial parks

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has over 50 per cent of India’s current expressway length and will leverage this expressway network to support 27 industrial parks across the state.

These industrial parks and clusters, dedicated to manufacturing, electronics, and logistics, will be developed near 22 expressways in UP, which are either operational, under construction or in the pipeline.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has seven expressways. These include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Three expressways are under construction, including Ganga Expressway and Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, while 12 new expressway projects have been proposed by the government.

“The under-construction and proposed expressways will entail a total investment of almost ~one trillion going forward,” a senior UP official said. Among the largest expressway projects in India is the under-construction 594-km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj. It is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned soon. The official said the “expressway-based development model” will boost UP’s economy and generate mass employment once the 27 industrial parks flanking them start taking shape. During his recent visit to Japan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited Japanese investors by highlighting the state's network of expressways and proposed industrial clusters.

Apart from UP, these expressways also provide seamless connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR). Among the 12 proposed expressways in UP are 320-km Vindhya Expressway, connecting Prayagraj to Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway, Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway, Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway, Agra- Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway Link Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the Ganga Link Expressway. The growing expressway network will catalyse the development of manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and logistics parks. According to ‘Invest UP’, industrial corridors/parks, and investment zones are being developed along the expressways to provide investors with quick access to land, transportation, and markets.