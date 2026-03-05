Associate Sponsors

Uttar Pradesh expressway network to support 27 industrial parks

Three expressways are under construction, including Ganga Expressway and Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, while 12 new expressway projects have been proposed by the government

Noida expressway
Among the largest expressway projects in India is the under-construction 594-km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj. It is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned soon. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh (UP) has over 50 per cent of India’s current expressway length and will leverage this expressway network to support 27 industrial parks across the state.
 
These industrial parks and clusters, dedicated to manufacturing, electronics, and  logistics, will be developed near 22 expressways in UP,  which are either operational, under construction or in the pipeline.
 
At present, Uttar Pradesh has seven expressways. These include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway. 
 
Three expressways are under construction, including Ganga Expressway and Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, while 12 new expressway projects have been proposed by the government.
 
“The under-construction and proposed expressways will entail a total investment of almost ~one trillion going forward,” a senior UP official said.
 
Among the largest expressway projects in India is the under-construction 594-km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj. It is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned soon.
 
The official said the  “expressway-based development model” will boost UP’s economy and generate mass employment once the 27 industrial parks flanking them start taking shape.
 
During his recent visit to Japan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited Japanese investors by highlighting the state's network of expressways and proposed industrial clusters.
 
Apart from UP, these expressways also provide seamless connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
Among the 12 proposed expressways in UP are 320-km Vindhya Expressway, connecting Prayagraj to Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway, Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway, Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway, Agra- Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway Link Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the Ganga Link Expressway.  
 
The growing expressway network will catalyse the development of manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and logistics parks.
 
According to ‘Invest UP’, industrial corridors/parks, and investment zones are being developed along the expressways to provide investors with quick access to land, transportation, and markets.
 
Improved logistics efficiency will augment UP’s competitive edge in national and international markets. 
Export-oriented industries will benefit directly, and new opportunities will open up for small and medium enterprises.
 
Moreover, increased connectivity in relatively backward regions such as Bundelkhand and Purvanchal will reduce regional imbalances.
 
To boost its ambitious $1 trillion economy goal, UP is planning to acquire 13,240 acres flanking the expressways for the industrial clusters.
 
The proposed Industrial Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) will be developed on both sides of the expressways.

Industry NewsUttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshExpressway

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

