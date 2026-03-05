Uttar Pradesh expressway network to support 27 industrial parks

Apart from UP, these expressways also provide seamless connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR).
Among the 12 proposed expressways in UP are 320-km Vindhya Expressway, connecting Prayagraj to Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway, Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway, Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway, Agra- Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway Link Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the Ganga Link Expressway.
The growing expressway network will catalyse the development of manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and logistics parks.
According to ‘Invest UP’, industrial corridors/parks, and investment zones are being developed along the expressways to provide investors with quick access to land, transportation, and markets.