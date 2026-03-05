Women startup founders get just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by men: Report

Women entrepreneurs in India receive a disproportionately small share of startup funding, with female founders securing just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by their male counterparts, according to a new report. The data underscores the persistent gender gap in capital allocation, even as the country’s startup ecosystem continues to expand rapidly.

The report also directly challenges one of the most persistent narratives — that the pipeline of women founders is weak. According to available data, the country has seen a 1.7-times increase in girls enrolled in high school STEM between 2013 and 2024, a two-fold increase in women registering for JEE between 2015 and 2025, and women currently account for a significant share of STEM graduates. Essentially, women are present in STEM education but remain underrepresented in elite startup-producing institutions.

While women represent 38 per cent of venture capital analysts across firms, they account for only 16 per cent at the partner level, where capital allocation decisions are made, the report added.