Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Education minister Pradhan introduces IIM Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Education minister Pradhan introduces IIM Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill grants IIM Guwahati a Rs 555 crore fund for five years, making it the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong, with a permanent campus to come up near Guwahati

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo:PTI)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday introduced the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha to add IIM Guwahati in Assam to the schedule of institutes of national importance (INI).
 
According to the Bill, IIM Guwahati will receive a corpus fund of Rs 555 crore for five years, covering 2025-26 to 2029-30.
 
“After five years, no additional fund support will be extended to the institute, since by the end of this period IIM Guwahati shall be generating enough revenue through its own internal accruals,” the Bill stated.
 
At present, there are 21 IIMs that have been declared INIs under the IIM Act. The Guwahati-based institute will be the second IIM in the North-eastern region after Shillong. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

NEP making contribution to holistic development of students: PM Modi

India Nepal

India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

University of southampton

University of Southampton opens India's first foreign varsity campuspremium

school, Class, Students

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declinespremium

Srinagar Students, Srinagar School Reopen

Only 53% Class 6 students know tables up to 10: Education ministry survey

 
The move follows the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed by the Government of India, the Assam government and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) for the overall development of the state.
 
As part of the MoS, several developmental projects are to be implemented under the Centre’s Special Development Package (SDP), which includes setting up an IIM at Guwahati as an institute of national importance.
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had last week announced that the institute will function under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad, with classes beginning this year from a temporary campus.
 
“The permanent campus will be set up at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district,” he said.
 
The IIM Act, first introduced in 2017, originally included 20 IIMs as INIs. It was amended in 2023 to incorporate the National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, into the schedule after rechristening it as IIM Mumbai.

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Mumbai local train services disrupted on Harbour, Central lines

Sasmit Patra, Sasmit

RS takes up Indian Ports Bill, passed by LS on Aug 12, amid Oppn walkout

Aeroplanes

IGRUA lost four trainer planes in accidents over eight years, says govt

flights, planes

Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights till June 30 this year: Govt tells RS

Jan Dhan accounts

23% of 560 million PM Jan Dhan accounts remain inactive, says govt

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon