Luxury rehab centres on the rise as affluent Indians seek mental care

Luxury rehabilitation centres are rapidly gaining popularity in India, fuelled by rising disposable incomes and growing demand from affluent individuals. These high-end facilities charge between ₹2 lakh and ₹12 lakh per month, significantly higher than the ₹30,000 to ₹1.5 lakh charged at standard centres.

The size of the luxury rehab industry could not be determined due to a lack of data; however, several clinicians across the country pointed out that demand for high-end care is rising for a range of treatments for substance abuse, behavioural issues, chronic disorders and more.

According to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, India maintained an extensive network of rehabilitation centres in 2024, supported by both the government and various organisations. Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), there were 345 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs), 47 Community-Based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI) Centres, 74 Outreach and Drop-In Centres (ODICs), and 105 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs). Additionally, 41 new ATFs were inaugurated on February 8, 2024.

The premium cost covers not only upscale amenities such as private rooms, gourmet meals and holistic therapies but also exclusive, highly personalised care tailored to a comprehensive and discreet recovery experience. Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and senior psychiatrist at Gurugram-based Tulasi Healthcare, noted that luxury rehabilitation centres in India are on the rise in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Maharashtra, driven by increasing disposable incomes and a growing preference for domestic treatment. Affluent individuals—including NRIs, celebrities, politicians and business professionals—who once sought care abroad are now opting for high-end facilities within India, drawn by comparable quality and a significant cost advantage.

“NRIs and affluent customers choose these high-end, premium rehabilitation centres because we can communicate with them in a culturally familiar way,” Gupta said. “Another advantage is that similar treatment in the US can cost around $20,000 (approximately ₹17 lakh) per month, while in India, it ranges between ₹4–5 lakh for the same duration. In developed countries, legal constraints often limit patient retention, whereas in India, longer-term observation is permitted, offering more flexibility in care,” he added. Dr Rahul Chandhok, senior consultant and head of psychiatry, Artemis Lite NFC, highlighted: “Clients today want individualised care, privacy and comfort. More people are becoming aware of mental health issues, holistic treatment is becoming more popular, and more rich people are looking for stress-free, personalised services. Better amenities and family involvement help people stay focused, calm their nerves and heal over time in caring, sophisticated settings.”

Samarpan Rehabilitation Centre in Pune and Mumbai, Alpha Healing Center in Gujarat, Lotus Wellness and Rehabilitation Centre in Coimbatore, Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness in Mumbai, and Pema Wellness in Visakhapatnam are among India’s luxury rehabilitation centres. These offer a wide range of treatments for substance abuse, behavioural issues, chronic disorders and more. Martin Peters, chief operating officer at Samarpan—a premium rehabilitation centre with a residential unit in Pune and outpatient centre in Mumbai, developed with an investment of ₹25 crore—noted that in recent years, a growing affluent population with higher disposable incomes has led to increased demand for comfortable, high-quality settings for mental health treatment, behavioural therapy and substance detoxification.

Founded in 2021, Samarpan witnesses about 20 residential patients and 120 outpatients per month. It also plans to develop a luxury, state-of-the-art Purpose-Built Facility by 2027 for substance addiction treatment, eating disorders, a trauma programme for women and other services, across a 7-acre campus. “At Samarpan, we have opened our doors to offer international standards of treatment—providing an alternative to Indians flying abroad for care,” said Peters. “Around 40 per cent of our patients come from overseas, and of those, about half are NRIs. For them, treatment here is significantly more affordable, even in a luxury setting like ours, and our shared cultural competence helps us connect with patients on a deeper level.”

Samarpan also caters to celebrities, business professionals and other high-profile clients, offering luxury amenities such as private villas, a gym, swimming pool, 24-hour nursing care, a spa and an on-site restaurant. Peters noted that treatment programmes range from 4 to 13 weeks, with villa accommodations priced between ₹3.5 lakh and ₹6.5 lakh, depending on patient preferences. Alpha Healing Center, under the clinical governance of Adayu, a Fortis Group company, noted that luxury rehabilitation is gaining traction nationwide due to its ability to merge clinical rigour with holistic wellness, privacy and cultural appeal. "Growing mental health awareness, urbanisation and income levels have increased the demand for such services. Affluent Indian families now view addiction as a treatable condition rather than a cost advantage. India offers world-class treatment at 30–70 per cent lower cost compared to Western countries, attracting international clients including NRIs," said Dax Patel, owner and managing director, Alpha.

Founded in 2017, Alpha caters to NRIs and other affluent clients, offering rehabilitation packages ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹6.5 lakh, depending on the type of stay chosen. The centre provides treatment for substance abuse, behavioural disorders and mental health conditions such as trauma, depression, bipolar disorder and more. Alpha also features luxury amenities, including a detox facility, spa and massage room, yoga studio, snooker and table tennis areas, an in-house pharmacy, library and additional comforts. Speaking about the importance of rehabilitation, Dr Samir Parikh, consultant psychiatrist and chairperson of the Fortis National Mental Health Programme, said certain clinical conditions, such as substance use disorders, often require long-term care.