Uttar Pradesh govt plans to develop pharma ecosystem over 8,000 acres

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to create a world-class medical manufacturing ecosystem spanning nearly 8,000 acres as it seeks to position the state as a pharmaceutical hub.

Thegovernment has already planned to set up pharma and medical devices manufacturing hubs in Lalitpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) districts encompassing more than 2,400 acres.

The mega Lalitpur Pharma Park across nearly 1,818 acres will promote pharma formulation units, bulk drugs and common infrastructure facilities, according to a senior ‘Invest UP’ official.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is developing a 350-acre Medical Device Park in Noida. Separately, a 250-acre Pharma Formulation Park near the Noida International Airport (NIA) is being planned to leverage export connectivity; reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as North India’s healthcare manufacturing hub.

As part of its push towards becoming a $1 trillion economy target, the government is promoting advanced pharmaceuticals as a key growth sector alongside manufacturing and services.

Ranked among India’s top 5 IV fluid manufacturers, Jedux produces about 400,000 bottles per day, exporting to over 10 international markets.

“Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an investment hub, including in the pharma domain owing to the proactive policies and fast improving infra facilities,” Jitendra Pal Singh, Technical Director, Jedux Parenterals said.

Private companies are also investing in the hinterland, and catering to both domestic and export markets. Jedux Parenterals has invested ₹105 crore in a greenfield unit in Barabanki district adjoining Lucknow to manufacture advanced Intravenous (IV) fluid solutions for hospitals.

The country’s pharma market is estimated to touch $120 billion by 2030 while Uttar Pradesh accounts for roughly 17 percent of the domestic sales.

The state government has planned to invest ₹2,500 crore in the state’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem. While ₹ 2,000 crore is estimated to be invested in the Lalitpur Bulk Drug & Pharma Park, the Medical Device Park would entail investment of ₹ 500 crore.