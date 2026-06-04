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Uttar Pradesh govt plans to develop pharma ecosystem over 8,000 acres

Uttar Pradesh plans an 8,000-acre healthcare manufacturing ecosystem to attract investments, boost exports and emerge as a major pharma hub

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
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The Yogi Adityanath government has already planned to set up pharma and medical devices manufacturing hubs in Lalitpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) districts encompassing more than 2,400 acres | (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:48 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to create a world-class medical manufacturing ecosystem spanning nearly 8,000 acres as it seeks to position the state as a pharmaceutical hub.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government has already planned to set up pharma and medical devices manufacturing hubs in Lalitpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) districts encompassing more than 2,400 acres.
 
The mega Lalitpur Pharma Park across nearly 1,818 acres will promote pharma formulation units, bulk drugs and common infrastructure facilities, according to a senior ‘Invest UP’ official.
 
Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is developing a 350-acre Medical Device Park in Noida. Separately, a 250-acre Pharma Formulation Park near the Noida International Airport (NIA) is being planned to leverage export connectivity; reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as North India’s healthcare manufacturing hub.
 
Private companies are also investing in the hinterland, and catering to both domestic and export markets. Jedux Parenterals has invested ₹105 crore in a greenfield unit in Barabanki district adjoining Lucknow to manufacture advanced Intravenous (IV) fluid solutions for hospitals.
 
“Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an investment hub, including in the pharma domain owing to the proactive policies and fast improving infra facilities,” Jitendra Pal Singh, Technical Director, Jedux Parenterals said.
 
Ranked among India’s top 5 IV fluid manufacturers, Jedux produces about 400,000 bottles per day, exporting to over 10 international markets.
 
As part of its push towards becoming a $1 trillion economy target, the government is promoting advanced pharmaceuticals as a key growth sector alongside manufacturing and services.
 
The country’s pharma market is estimated to touch $120 billion by 2030 while Uttar Pradesh accounts for roughly 17 percent of the domestic sales.
 
The state government has planned to invest ₹2,500 crore in the state’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem. While ₹ 2,000 crore is estimated to be invested in the Lalitpur Bulk Drug & Pharma Park, the Medical Device Park would entail investment of ₹ 500 crore.
 
The government has so far attracted pharma investment proposals totalling ₹38,000 crore. Of these, about 210 investment proposals worth ₹ 28,000 crore were garnered at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit (GIS) in 2023, while 11 memorandums of understanding worth about ₹10,000 crore were inked during the recent Pharma Conclave.
 
These commitments are expected to expand UP’s manufacturing capacity, strengthen healthcare supply chains, and generate employment.

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Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentPharma sectorPharmaceutical

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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